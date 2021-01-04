BELOIT
The state Department of Transportation plans to close Interstates 90/39 and 43 in and around Beloit overnight Tuesday and Wednesday as crews set girders for a new bridge to carry Highway 81 over I-90/39 where I-43 meets I-90/39.
The closures will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday and Wednesday nights, a news release said. Detours will be marked to take motorists around the construction zone. Drivers are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations. The closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
Motorists can check the DOT’s 511 website ahead of time for details on marked detours.