BELOIT
The state Department of Transportation is requesting public feedback on the Highway 213 resurfacing project scheduled for 2026.
The project will span about 12.6 miles of Highway 213 from Burton Street near Beloit to Highway 11 near Orfordville, according to a DOT news release. Construction will include street resurfacing, curb ramp updates, new beam guards and realignment of the County H and County Q intersections with Highway 213.
Construction is set to begin in 2026 but could be advanced to 2025, according to the release.
Traffic will be detoured while construction is underway, but emergency and local access will be maintained.
Information about the project is available at wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw.
Public input will be accepted through March 15. Comments should be submitted to Christopher Hazard at 608-245-2652 or Christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov. Feedback also can be mailed to Hazard at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.