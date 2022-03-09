Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a press conference at the HealthNet of Rock County-Dr. Rex Kolste Medical Clinic where $1.1 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program has been awarded to aid in HealthNet of Rock County’s expansion of services at their new building on Franklin Street. More than $3.8 million was also awarded to Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
Wisconsin residents should not count on the state to suspend its tax on gasoline any time soon, nor should they expect $150 checks to individuals from the state budget surplus.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is one of six governors who signed a letter to congressional leaders requesting the suspension of the national gas tax until the end of 2022. The national gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
Gas prices have spiked this week as the Russian invasion of the Ukraine continues.
“Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent and more,” the six Democratic governors wrote.
Evers said suspending the Wisconsin tax on gas would be difficult. The Wisconsin tax of 32.9 cents a gallon is the eighth highest in the U.S., according to the website GasBuddy.com.
“That is a national issue,” Evers said at a grant presentation to HealthNet of Rock County in Janesville on Wednesday. “Not necessarily with the state.
“We’ll take a look at that at some point,” Evers said. “But we’re focusing at this point and time on the Federal government.”
Suspending the state gas tax would take time, Evers said, and would put a dent in the state economy.
“It’s important in our ability to run a government,” Evers said of the gas tax. “To provide funding for schools. So we focus first on the Federal government.”
Evers also said he was disappointed that Republicans in both the state senate and assembly need Tuesday’s special session just second after it began.
Evers had called for the special session to discuss his proposed $150 refund to each Wisconsin taxpayer. The money would have come from the projected $3.8 billion state surplus.
Republicans said the proposal was an election-year ploy by the Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November.
“We had an opportunity to give part of the surplus back to the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “Obviously, the Republican legislature did not agree with that, so now we’re sitting with a likely $3.8 billion surplus for another year.”
