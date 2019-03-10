01STOCK_JPAC

An anonymous donor is offering free tickets to adults who bring four children to the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The concert, which spotlights “fantasy favorites for the young in age and the young in heart,” starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at JPAC, 408 S. Main St.

It features a variety of works, including Joseph Haydn’s “Toy Symphony” and “Ferdinand the Bull” with music from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.” Ferdinand's story will be narrated by Edie Baran, executive director of the BJSO, who is an actor and storyteller.

The first 50 adults who bring four children to the concert will be admitted free. All children ages 15 and younger also will be admitted free. That applies to all children ages 15 and younger, not just those in groups of four, Baran said.

“The donor is a supporter of the symphony who wants to get more children and families into the Janesville Performing Arts Center,” she said.

For more information or tickets, call JPAC at 608-758-0297 or go to janesvillepac.org.

