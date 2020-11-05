WHITEWATER
The city of Whitewater is partnering with the Kiwanis Club and Whitewater Community Foundation to raise money for new inclusive playground equipment in Starin Park, according to a city news release.
The equipment, called the We-Go-Round, is a type of merry-go-round that accommodates wheeled mobility devices. The equipment is designed to encourage social play for all children and to help develop motor skills, according to the release.
The Whitewater Community Foundation established a fund for donations.
Residents can donate money and share a note explaining why they contributed at whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate.