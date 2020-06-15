JANESVILLE
People can honor World War II veteran and teacher Frank Douglas, who died May 27, by making donations to his scholarship fund.
The Frank W. Douglas Scholarship was established and first presented in 1988, the year Douglas retired from teaching geography at Craig High School.
Donations can be made to the Frank W. Douglas Scholarship Trust, c/o Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Road, Janesville, WI 53545.
Megan Anderson received the 32nd Frank W. Douglas Scholarship as a graduating senior in the Craig Class of 2020.
There is no formal application for the scholarship.
Instead, Douglas wanted the Craig Social Studies Department to select a student who “demonstrated above-average achievement in social studies” and pursues a bachelor’s or higher degree in any field at an accredited college or university.
Over the years, the scholarship varied from a few hundred dollars to around $1,000, said Kurt Van Galder, one of the trustees for administration of the scholarship.
“Frank enjoyed visiting with the scholarship winners and often took them out for dinner and gave them some additional monies,” Van Galder said.
This past year, the scholarship was for $1,000. It will be for $4,000 next year, he said.
Douglas belonged to the Blackhawk "Golden K" Kiwanis Club in Janesville. The club also awards a Frank W. Douglas Scholarship at Craig for $500.