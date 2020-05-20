JANESVILLE
The two-month COVID-19 shutdown not only left movie theaters temporarily closed, it also forced movie producers and distributors to delay film releases until later this year or even next year.
So when Wildwood Movies 16 reopens in June, it will have to show films that already have run—a blend of silver-screen classics and fan favorites.
What will moviegoers pay to rewatch blockbusters such as “Gone With the Wind” or “Ghostbusters”?
Likely only $1, said Movies 16 Manager Sarah Lehr—the price of a sanitized seat at least 6 feet away from everyone else in the audience.
“We might even let everybody in for free at first,” Lehr said. “We think a lot of people want to try to get back to doing something normal or to escape a little from what hasn’t been normal. A free movie is an incentive to get our customers back.”
As local businesses got the go-ahead from Rock County to reopen this week, many are gearing up to operate in a new era.
Few can predict what kind of bounce-back in customer traffic they will see in coming days. But some business operators who were interviewed Wednesday say they plan to set crowd limits or at least adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines recommended in the county’s reopening plan.
Simple Scissors Salon in downtown Janesville isn’t ready to reopen just yet, but a few salon chairs were occupied Wednesday as stylists practiced on each other’s hair.
They wore protective gloves and masks as they worked.
“The reopening came as a surprise this week. It was sooner than we thought it would come,” owner Rachel Teubert said. “Our stylists hadn’t had their hair done in 10 weeks, so they’re getting that done now. It’s practice. Everybody has got to get used to doing their work with PPE, masks and gloves.
“The next day or so, we’ll have family members come in, and it’ll be more practice.”
The salon’s hair-washing basins are separated by plexiglass barriers like those seen in retail stores. A few new staffers—Teubert called them a “health and wellness team”—practiced sanitizing surfaces and work stations.
“They’ve been trained to do temperature checks and ask questions when the clients come in to make sure that people don’t have symptoms or haven’t been exposed to COVID-19,” Teubert said. “As we come in as a team, we’ll be asked the same questions and go through the same process in the morning.”
Those are internal policies Teubert believes will protect people and help clients and staff feel more comfortable.
The county’s reopening rules recommend—but don’t require—that salons initially limit their customers to one at a time.
Teubert said staff initially will ask clients to wait in their cars until the salon sends a text message alert. Clients also will have to wear masks.
“There’s basically just a waiver that we’re asking the clients to sign,” she said. “It says that they agree wear a face mask while they’re in the salon and they know everything that’s expected.”
At the White Oak tavern on North Parker Drive, a crew spread mulch on the flower beds outside while staff cleaned the bar and got the place ready to open.
The White Oak has a cast of regulars that owner John Briggs hasn’t seen in weeks.
Briggs’ daughter, Mary Story, said the tavern ordered beer this week for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March. The White Oak has a Friday fish fry and other dinner specials, but it did not offer curbside carryout during the shutdown.
Story is in wait-and-see mode after the surprise lifting of the county’s safer-at-home order this week. She said the tavern might hold off on opening because it is still trying call back its bartenders. If it does open, it might wait on the Friday fish fry or just offer it for carryout.
And she said the bar might spread out its tables to keep people distant.
Much depends on how soon the clientele return.
“We don’t know what to expect yet,” Story said. “The beer delivery guy yesterday said, ‘You know, Whitewater already has been up and running over in the next county, and the bars there have been busy.’ He thinks people from Rock County have been heading over that way to the bars while they wait for things here to finally open up. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in a few days.”
Meanwhile, the Janesville Mall plans to reopen Tuesday, according to a post on the mall’s Facebook page. The announcement promised more certainty in coming days, but the mall concourse will be open limited hours seven days a week.
“Retailers within the mall will individually decide when to open,” mall management wrote in the post.
At Movies 16, Lehr said management hasn’t decided whether it will impose the county’s recommended crowd limit of 25% occupancy. She said the theater plans to use chair markers to require moviegoers to choose seats at least 6 feet apart. The self-serve parts of the concessions area will remain closed for now, including popcorn refills.
“Like a lot of things people are going to experience going forward, going to the movies will feel a little different for a while,” Lehr said.
While waiting out the shutdown and uncertainty over which films distributors might offer, the theater’s owners spent time on renovations and upgrades, including installing a new cocktail lounge.
Lehr said barring any temporary health orders between now and June 14, when the theater is tentatively slated to reopen, Movies 16 plans to use its new cocktail lounge to pair classic films with cocktail specials.
“Think a White Russian cocktail night to go with the film ‘The Big Lebowski’ playing or a martini night with a James Bond film,” Lehr said. “We think that’ll be fun.”