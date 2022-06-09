Jim Hurley has a knack for trapping animals. Not the nuisance kind but rather beloved pets that have gone missing.
Known as the “Dog Whisperer,” the founder of Hurley’s Animal Recovery Team is devoted to helping devoted families locate their pets and bring them home.
Hurley connects with clients largely through social media, where people will tag him via Facebook or other apps requesting his services.
He has over two decades of working with animals in many different capacities, including 24 years with the Rock County Humane Society.
After leaving the Humane Society, Hurley decided to step away from animals for a while. Six months later, though, he received a request to help the Rock County Sheriff’s Office search for a dog.
“I reluctantly and begrudgingly went out and got the dog,” Hurley said. “That kind of hooked me again into doing animal welfare.”
His process involves mapping locations where the animals have been sighted, looking for patterns of where they are eating and sleeping. From there, he creates a Google Map he shares with the owners and sets up animal traps and cameras to capture images of the pet.
Hurley said he is largely successful at locating and trapping pets, and is looking to expand his operation to train and include volunteers in his efforts.
In mid-May, Janesville native Tami Shaw and her family were reunited with their furry loved one after going nearly two weeks without their small dog.
On May 3, Shaw and her family were in Florida responding to a health emergency when they learned their 4-year-old Yorkie, Ferguson, had gone missing.
Nearly two weeks passed and Shaw sat down with her family to have a difficult conversation, as they began to believe a reunion wouldn’t happen. Shaw said Ferguson’s absence was devastating.
“Everybody was completely heartbroken knowing that he was out there running [and] we didn’t know where he was sleeping, getting food or water,” she said. “Lots of tears were shed—lots of sleepless nights.”
Shaw said sightings of Ferguson were sporadic and added to the emotional roller coaster, but Hurley assured them he would find their dog. He advised them that the best route to take was to stay home and let him take the search reins.
“He tried to reassure us to trust in his process,” Shaw said. “He assured me ‘It’s going to be OK.’”
Then, on the evening of May 14, Hurley called the Shaw family to tell them their pet had been trapped. Hurley got the news as he was attending a benefit function and left it to go tend to Ferguson.
“He sat in his dress clothes and everything, in the dirt, trying to comfort our pup,” Shaw said.
In the weeks since, Shaw says Ferguson has returned to his normal weight and is as boisterous as ever.
“He was 13 pounds and was 9 [pounds] when we got him back,” she said. “So, for a little guy, losing 4 pounds is a lot, but he is thriving now—he’s back to his sassy self.”
Though he works a full-time job as kennel manager for Rockford-based Winnebago County Animal Services, Hurley still finds the time to rescue animals and has traveled halfway across the country to do so.
He recalled once being asked to move two dogs who’d been removed from abusive owners. That took him to an animal sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
“It was neat, except I got food poisoning and it was a long drive to get back home,” Hurley recalls.
Ultimately, he said the job is rewarding but admits he also has a love and hate relationship with it.
“Is it rewarding? Yes. Frustrating? Yes,” Hurley said. “But I have that drive and connection to do it.”
For more information visit Hurley’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Hurleys Team.