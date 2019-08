JANESVILLE

A Janesville boy was taken to a hospital after a dog bit his genitals at about midnight Friday, Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner said.

The 13-year-old went to visit other children at 2505 Bond Place. When he arrived at the door, a dog that Kleisner described as a pitbull bit him between the legs and tore off bits of skin, Kleisner said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Kleisner said.

Kleisner said the dog is in quarantine after the incident.