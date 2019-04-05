01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

JANESVILLE

A residential fire Thursday night killed a dog and destroyed the house, according to Battalion Chief Chris Lucas.

Firefighters responded at 8:58 p.m at 1021 N. Henke Road. The residence was fully ablaze with heavy flames on the first floor and extending the exterior to the attic, according to Lucas.

Residents informed firefighters when they arrived that no one was in the house. No injuries were reported, but a dog perished in the fire.

Damage estimate is at a total loss, according to Lucas.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

