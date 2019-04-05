JANESVILLE

A residential fire Thursday night killed a dog and destroyed a house east of Janesville, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded at 8:58 p.m Thursday to 1021 N. Henke Road, just east of Highway 14. They found flames had fully engulfed the first floor and were moving to the attic, said Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.

The owner was not home when firefighters arrived, but family members informed crews that no one was in the house. A dog died in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes and remained on the scene for another three hours to extinguish flames.

Damage was estimated at $168,000, and the house is considered a total loss, according to a fire department news release.

The cause remains under investigation.