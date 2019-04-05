01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

JANESVILLE

A residential fire Thursday night killed a dog and destroyed a house east of Janesville, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded at 8:58 p.m Thursday to 1021 N. Henke Road, just east of Highway 14. They found flames had fully engulfed the first floor and were moving to the attic, said Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.

The owner was not home when firefighters arrived, but family members informed crews that no one was in the house. A dog died in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes and remained on the scene for another three hours to extinguish flames.

Damage was estimated at $168,000, and the house is considered a total loss, according to a fire department news release.

The cause remains under investigation.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.