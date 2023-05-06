JANESVILLE – Rock County saw rain showers on Saturday, opening day of the Janesville Farmers Market.
But while turnout may have been slowed by weather early in the day, vendors said attendance later in the morning and early afternoon more than made up for it.
After the rain, people who filled Town Square found meat, cheese, honey, sweet treats, jewelry, herbs, art, flowers and other items.
Mary Jo Minter, who sells sweet treats like cookies, scones and cakes under the name of “Flaky Jo” out of Stoughton, said she was pleased with the turnout. Minter said she didn’t believe that overall it was hurt by the morning rain
“It’s been a busy day. The weather still doesn’t look promising but the crowd looks promising,” Minter said. “The crowd is still blossoming. It’s very busy. I brought extra stock and I’m still running out. Every time you come down here it feels like a festival. There are so many new faces.”
Doug Grull sells kombucha, a fermented sweet, non-alcoholic tea through his company name of “Komboocha.” He was also selling soap bars and honey at a booth on Festival Street.
“As soon as the rain let up, people came out en masse,” Grull said.
Grull said his day started out dry but quickly turned wet as the rain started to fall. Grull said he was appreciative of the market, even if it wasn’t an 80-degree sunny day.
“This has turned into a great opportunity for not just Janesville, but it draws people from other communities into downtown Janesville. It’s turning into one of the nicest farmers markets in the state,” Grull said.
Amy Lee of Janesville-based Gorgeous Glow Soaps was positioned just west of the Rock River selling candles, chapsticks, soaps and other similar items.
Lee said she thought the crowd was actually “pretty busy” for an opening day despite early rain showers in the morning.
“This morning it started out pretty soggy. It was a pretty steady rain when the market started but when it stopped it didn’t really affect the crowd,” Lee said. “It’s really busy. Sales have been great.”
The farmers market is scheduled to run every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
