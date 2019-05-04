BELOIT

A Janesville police officer, a city manager, a Rock County crisis volunteer, a man who eats oatmeal every day for breakfast.

These men and others are featured in a film to be released Sunday that tells the story of Rock County veterans in their own words.

The public is invited to view “Through the Eyes of Rock County Veterans,” featuring the stories of 22 Rock County men who served from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan, during a fundraising event for VetsRoll on Sunday.

The film showcases veterans telling their own stories, beginning with why they joined the military to what it was like coming home.

Each veteran had a different reason for joining, including wanting a job with good pay, wanting to travel, getting drafted and honoring family tradition.

And for each man coming home was different. Steve Mathei, an Army veteran, came home from Vietnam to be met by people calling him a “baby killer, liar, criminal.”

When he tried reasoning with them, he was spat at and attacked, Manthei said.

Jeremy Kirnberger, a Navy veteran who served in Iraq, came home to no fanfare or attacks. He got off the plane and met with his family, which to him was OK.

Every year, VetsRoll honors about 220 vets by transporting them to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor at no cost to the veterans.

Members of the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County partnered with VetsRoll to create the film and educate the community about the living history of local veterans.

With the help of Drywater Productions, members of the Leadership Development Academy recorded interviews earlier this year.

Drywater Productions is a video production company from Janesville.

The collection of veteran stories will be donated to the Rock County Historical Society and to local school districts, according to a news release from the Leadership Development Academy.

It is critical that future generations hear the stories of veterans firsthand, said Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of VetsRoll.

Drywater Productions and six area businesses are helping to make the event possible.

A Facebook group for the project can be found under the title “Through the Eyes of Rock County Veterans.”

The Leadership Development Academy of Rock County is intended to inspire leaders to build and strengthen their communities, according to the Leadership Development Academy’s website.

“I love America, I love Rock County, and I’m always, each day grateful we live in a free nation,” said Tony Farrell Sr., an Army veteran featured in the film. “But somebody had to pay that price, and I shall never forget them for their sacrifice.”