Docs Who Rock fundraiser planned for Saturday at JPAC Gazette staff Apr 20, 2022 JANESVILLEThe annual Docs Who Rock show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.Sponsored by Mercyhealth, this annual fundraiser features local medical professionals who also perform live music to benefit HealthNet of Rock County.Performing this year will be the Mercynaries, comprised of Mercyhealth physicians and partners Dr. Gene Gulliver, Don Janczak, Dr. Mark Kellen, Ladd Udy and Ken Wagman.