DNR investigating debris in river at Indianford Dam

The state Department of Natural Resources is looking into how construction debris from a 2018 Indianford bridge project fell into the Rock River, a DNR employee confirmed this week.
A dive team hired by the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District Board searched the riverbed Aug. 24 and reported finding "piles of concrete" in the river underneath the County M/F bridge in Indianford.
The concrete chunks—some with rebar attached—range from baseball size to basketball size, said Mark Eubank, a dive team supervisor with GOE.
Concerns about the debris were raised last year when residents near the bridge told lake district board members that concrete was falling into the river during bridge reconstruction, board member Mike Shumaker said.Board Chairman Al Sweeney said one resident called state Department of Transportation officials and reportedly got no response.
The board initially hired the GOE dive team to help make adjustments at the Indianford Dam powerhouse, Sweeney said. It later asked the team to investigate residents' concerns about debris in the river.
The team reported that the riverbed near the east bank, in front of the Indianford Dam’s six slide gates, was “100 percent covered” with debris.
Sweeney said the lake district board is looking to the DOT for a plan to remove the debris.
He said he plans to invite DOT officials to the next board meeting Sept. 19.
“Concrete is not supposed to be under the bridge," Sweeney said. "The material presents a safety hazard, impedes water flow and has negative environmental impacts.”
Shelley Warwick, a DNR environmental analysis specialist, said Monday that the department is aware of the debris and is investigating how it got there.
The state takes safety into account when setting standards for debris in construction projects. Some projects might have a “minimal debris” standard, while others might require a “no debris” standard, Warwick said.
“We are looking into it, but we think this project had a minimal debris standard,” she said.
“Concrete is sometimes 70-plus years old, and it doesn’t break in predictable ways,” she said.Sweeney said the dive team will have its report ready before the board's Sept. 19 meeting.
The board paid $3,000 for the dive team's services, Sweeney said.