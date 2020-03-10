The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Edgerton Conservation Club are offering two Department of Natural Resources hunter safety courses in April.
The courses will be held on:
- Class 1: Mandatory registration at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 1006 Stoughton Road, Edgerton. Class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the club.
- Class 2: Mandatory registration at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Edgerton Conservation Club. Class is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 and 26 at the club.
Class sizes are limited to 30 students. Enrollment is available online at http://www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education. Each student will receive an email with confirmation and a mandatory in-person registration date.
The sheriff’s office recommends participants be at least 12 years old or turn 12 shortly after completion of the class.
The class fee is $10. A guardian’s signature is required for anyone younger than 18, and guardians must accompany underage students at in-person registration.
For more information, call Deputy Eric Cisneros at 608-757-7941.