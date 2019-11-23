JANESVILLE

Five lots along the Rock River, including the site of the former Rock County Jail, are ready to be redeveloped now that the state has determined the area is not contaminated.

Gale Price, Janesville economic development director, said the city worked with the state Department of Natural Resources to test the area for potential contamination.

The DNR found nothing significant and determined the lots are ready for redevelopment, he said.

City officials and downtown boosters hope the land will be redeveloped for housing, Price said.

A DNR brownfield cleanup grant paid for contractors to assess potential contamination at no cost to the city. Janesville was one of nine communities that shared $336,000 worth of services, according to a news release.

Last spring, Blackhawk Community Credit Union terminated a plan to build a $30 million headquarters, bank, General Motors Legacy Center and retail space called Reflections Plaza at the downtown site.

An environmental review by the property's owner, Creative Business Developers, was halted when the credit union canceled its plans.

The city started working with the DNR to examine the soil and groundwater after the Bee Line Wheel Alignment building was demolished this summer, Price said.

"The discussions on Reflections Plaza created motivation to move environmental work forward," Price said. "When that did not move forward, we still felt this was a good investment in the property and so did our teammates at the DNR."

The DNR tested the lots at 20 E. Court St., 80 S. Water St., 110 S. Water St., 202 S. Water St. and 210 S. Water St., Price said.

The city was concerned about potential contamination because of previous uses, such as the auto shop and former Rock County Jail, he said.

"Work was going to need to be done anyway, and if the state can partner with us, that is another tool to help the property owner market (the property) and move forward," Price said.

The lots are considered catalyst sites for redevelopment in the ARISE plan for downtown revitalization. The plan slates the area for apartments, Price said.

When the city meets with prospective developers, they point to the riverfront lots as priority sites. However, no developers have moved forward with plans for the lots yet, Price said.

Riverfront housing would be an economic booster because it would drive foot traffic and attention to downtown businesses, Price said.

The lots could house the same development or be split up for separate projects, he said.

Interested developers would be referred to the DNR to work on specifics for implementing projects, Price said, because special engineering is needed for sites along the river wall.