JANESVILLE – After concerns about not mirroring diversity in the community and questions of transparency in the application process, five new appointments were made Thursday night to Rock County’s Board of Health.
The Rock County Board approved the five appointments on a 20-6 vote after Chairperson Richard Bostwick was questioned about why qualifications and resumes were not supplied in meeting documents before Thursday, as requested.
There were 10 applicants, Bostwick said.
“I didn’t realize more was requested than names,” Bostwick said.
The board of health has nine members and oversees the county health department.
Louis Peer, Board of Health chair and former head of the county health department, advised Bostwick in the decision-making process.
Board member Kim Schneider, whose term on the Board of Health expires in April 2024, questioned the selections, stating that “all of the appointees are Caucasian.”
“I don’t know if there were minorities in the mix but that doesn’t fit with our equity goal,” Schneider said.
To which Bostwick replied, “I’m not sure of the ethnic makeup of our candidates and I’m not going to speculate on it. I can guess but I have no way of knowing.”
County board member Mike Zoril also questioned the diversity on the board, as a part of his larger concern of not seeing resumes of the candidates prior to the board meeting. He asked if diversity could be gauged by the board when only names were given to the board.
Zoril urged tabling approval of the appointees for two meetings for lack of clarity of the diversity and the qualifications of each appointee.
When pressed, Bostwick explained how the qualities of the five candidates he and others chose stood out from others.
The appointees:
Bergstrom is the chair of the Beloit College Biology Department. Bostwick lauded her selection, saying she has an “extensive knowledge” of infectious diseases and social determinants of health
Gresens has been a pharmacist for 25 years.
Kolste has a bachelor’s of science degree in medical technology and worked at MercyHealth.
McBride has been a registered nurse for 16 years in the Beloit Health System, where she is the program director of the nurse residency program and manager of the COVID testing and vaccine clinics.
Nowak has been a pediatrician for 40 years and is president of Janesville Medical Center.
“Each one brings something to the table that we did not see in any of the other candidates,” Bostwick said.
Gresens, Kolste and Bergstrom each are currently on the board and have terms expiring at the end of March.
