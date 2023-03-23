Rock County Courthouse
The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE – After concerns about not mirroring diversity in the community and questions of transparency in the application process, five new appointments were made Thursday night to Rock County’s Board of Health.

The Rock County Board approved the five appointments on a 20-6 vote after Chairperson Richard Bostwick was questioned about why qualifications and resumes were not supplied in meeting documents before Thursday, as requested.

