JANESVILLE

The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will offer a program on immigration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Local experts will present “Immigration: I’ve Heard It All, But What Can I Do?” Speakers include Melissa Soberalski, an immigration lawyer; Christine Neumann-Ortiz, an advocate for Voces de la Frontera, and DACA students Cinthia Tellez and Alejandra and Nayeli Govantes.

Participants will discuss the impact of immigration in Rock County and the local, state and national actions taken to address immigration.

For more information, call Jeanne Carfora at 608-756-1815.