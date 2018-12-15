“Love, not fear, must be our guide.”
—Rosa Parks, civil rights activist
More than 20 years ago, members of the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women wanted to make their membership more diverse.
“We surveyed our members,” Leslie Brunsell of Janesville recalled. “We found out we were a bunch of middle-aged Anglo-Saxon Protestants.”
The membership tried to bring minorities and different religious and ethnic backgrounds into the chapter, but progress was slow.
In 1998, the group organized a breakfast and invited residents who might be interested in encouraging more diversity in Janesville.
“We thought there has to be other people who want to make the city a more welcoming place,” Brunsell said.
During the breakfast, like-minded people found each other and eventually became the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, or DAT.
The fledgling group's purpose was to make the city more hospitable to all people regardless of ethnicity, race, economic status or abilities.
The group also wanted to encourage people of color to live and work in Janesville.
Two decades later, Brunsell is a proud founding member of the Diversity Action Team—a committed force against racism and all forms of discrimination in Rock County.
The group embraces diversity, values multiculturalism and fosters justice, dignity and respect for everyone, according to its mission statement.
“I feel like we have planted a seed,” Brunsell said. “The seed grows and spreads through the community. We are not done yet, but I think we made some changes.”
With more than 60 members, the team keeps issues of diversity and racial justice in the forefront and creates awareness that diversity is good.
‘A ton of work to do’
Marc Perry is president of the team’s board of directors
“The mission of the group is battling racism,” he said. “That is something I strongly believe in.”
Perry has been a member for about five years.
He praised the group’s regular programs during the school year and a monthly discussion about racial justice called "Courageous Conversations." The Diversity Action Team joins with Community Action and YWCA Rock County for the discussions, which focus on timely topics such as discrimination faced by native people and fears in the Latino community.
“Another topic we talk about regularly is discrimination against the LGBT community,” Perry said. “It is important that we hear from people who are living with discrimination every day.”
Perry called the team’s free educational programs key to creating awareness.
“If no one talks about the issues, people have the opportunity to ignore them,” he said.
He said Wisconsin has some of the worst racial disparities in the country.
“African-Americans in Wisconsin have high infant-mortality rates, high child-poverty rates, poorer health outcomes, higher rates of incarceration and lower rates of graduation,” Perry said. “There’s a ton of work to do.”
In the future, he wants team membership to be more racially diverse.
“We have to do more outreach and engage people where they are instead of having them come to where we are,” Perry said. “We need to go to churches, community dinners and visit community groups.”
He believes the only way to combat racism is by building relationships.
“When we have distance between us, it is easy to dehumanize,” Perry said. “When a human being is in front of us and sharing information, it makes it much harder.”
Recognition in community
Santo Carfora, a longtime Diversity Action Team member, said everyone in the volunteer group is involved “because we have a passion to make a difference in Rock County.”
In the last two decades, the team has become well-known among community leaders and residents.
“One of the outstanding things that has happened is we have recognition in the community as a group that deals with a broad scope of diversity issues,” Carfora said. “We are like the ombudsmen for diversity issues.”
He praised city, county and school officials on efforts to become more diverse, inclusive and culturally competent.
In addition to educational programming, the team:
- Promotes or offers regular diversity workshops for the community. The workshops help people avoid stereotyping, build trust with people from different backgrounds and become allies for diversity.
- Periodically offers study circles to give people the chance to talk about tough issues, including power and privilege, fear and anger, race and racism. Team members have taught at least 15 study circles.
- Is a key part of the annual Martin Luther King commemoration in January at Blackhawk Technical College.
- Offers opportunities to socialize across racial boundaries, share stories and have fun.
Jill Gant, the group's secretary, said the most satisfying part of belonging to the group is listening to the stories of people who are open and honest about overcoming struggles with injustice.
The Janesville woman believes the team is making a difference.
As an example, she said school district curriculum is in the process of being corrected “to reflect correct historical facts about indigenous people and the discovery of America.”
A committee of Diversity Action Team members worked continuously on the issue for months, she added.
Member Neil Deupree also believes the group is effecting positive change.
“One of the things DAT has tried to do is advocate for our government to be more inclusive and diverse and welcoming,” he said. “I think Rock County is making huge strides in terms of training people and being more culturally competent.”
He said change takes time.
“We have to realize it has taken hundreds of years to get to where we are,” Deupree said. “Things do not change quickly or easily. In fact, there’s always pushback.”
He measures progress one day at a time.
“If we can encourage people to pursue justice and reconciliation in their daily lives,” he said, “then we are successful.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.
