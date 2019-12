JANESVILLE

People can meet old and new friends during a "speed friending" session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Presented by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the event is open to anyone living in the Rock County area. Participants should enter the school through Door 37.

Snacks and coffee will be provided after the event.

For more information, call Tina Markestad at 262-441-1190.