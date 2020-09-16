A virtual Discover 4-H program will be offered weekly for families and children who want to learn about 4-H and club activities.
The six-week program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12 using the Zoom videoconferencing app.
Each meeting will cover 4-H basics along with some hands-on, project-based activities and interactions with others. The program is open to all but focuses on families with children in 5-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade.
Participation costs $10 for one child and $5 for each additional child in a family. The fees cover the materials families will need to pick up to complete meeting activities.
Registration is required and closes Sept. 20.
For more information or to register, call 262-741-4959 or visit Walworth.extension.wisc.edu.