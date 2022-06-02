JANESVILLE
A developer who has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars converting a former downtown Janesville funeral home into apartments for people with disabilities is suing city officials after the city declined to grant the owners occupancy.
According to a civil lawsuit filed in Rock County Court, local developer Bolphy, LLC., along with a John Doe plaintiff, are suing city Fire Marshal Sue North, City Manager Mark Freitag and Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue.
A summons was filed May 3, followed by the filing of a notice to appear on May 27 and the city's notice that it had hired a Wauwatosa attorney.
The city was given 45 days to respond to the suit and as of Thursday it had not responded.
The lawsuit accuses the city of violating the Americans With Disabilities and Fair Housing acts. It claims North misused her official authority in March by “illegally” blocking occupancy of the two-story, five-unit apartment building by tenants whom the developer describes as having “mild cognitive disabilities.”
One of the developers, Ben Bolton, told The Gazette in an interview that his group has been transparent with the city since it first pitched project plans—including at public zoning hearings. It has said the apartments would have a superintendent available but would be geared toward occupants with “mild” cognitive impairments who had little to no need for physical support or supervision.
The lawsuit claims “fraud” by the city, claiming that its plan commission in spring 2021 unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the property but did not raise any issues over occupancy.
At that hearing, the developers told the plan commission and the city’s building director that the apartments would be leased to people with mild disabilities.
The apartments are part of a two-piece development that includes the renovation of a circa-1920s funeral home at 15 N. Jackson St.—right across from City Hall—as five apartment units plus a new, multisuite coffee shop and office building the same developer is now building on an adjacent lot at the corner of Wall and High streets.
Bolton said the developers have about $1 million tied up between the two projects, both of which he said would be a reinvestment and improvement in downtown.
Bolton said he and his partners have spent the equivalent of $150,000 or $160,000 per apartment unit on renovations but now, because the city won’t grant occupancy, the project will sit idle. The suit also names a “John Doe” plaintiff, an unnamed “involuntary” plaintiff whom the developers say is a person with disabilities who already had agreed to rent an apartment.
Bolton said his group has both properties —the apartments and the commercial building and future coffee shop on the same block— “fully leased,” although nobody can move in to the apartments pending the city’s decision on occupancy.
He said the apartment units now have a waiting list of more than a dozen people, but part of the renovation work -- to build out apartments in the building’s downstairs -- is now halted pending the city’s move to withhold occupancy.
The lawsuit claims the city interfered with a housing contract the developers already had agreed to with Minnesota- and Madison-based Dungarvin, a company that provides community support and employment services for people with disabilities.
The Gazette was not immediately able to reach an official at Dungarvin’s corporate headquarters in Minnesota for comment.
According to documents obtained by The Gazette, on March 30, North emailed Bolphy, LLC to say she learned the apartments would have supervision 24 hours a day—a plan that North claims requires the apartments to be designated as a “group home.”
North then wrote in the email she and city officials would require the developer and Dungarvin to provide her and the city “written documentation, including the detailed level of supervision/care and abilities of the residents” as part of the city’s work to vet occupancy.
Bolton said he has been involved in other single-family housing developments geared for independent living by people with mild disabilities. He said the apartments are sought by people who would live independently, and they would be charged rents of “$1,400 to $1,600 a month, which they’re fully prepared to pay.”
“Then we get emails stating that the city’s fire inspector would like to know the mental capacity of people staying there. That’s like asking to know if any of the residents are going to be Black or Hispanic. What does it mean? If somebody’s smarter then me, that I’m not allowed to live somewhere?”
Bolton said the developers also are filing a federal ADA lawsuit that, like the civil suit in Rock County, argues that North and other city officials are breaking the law by denying “at-risk” residents with disabilities the right to housing after the plan commission previously approved the project and North signed off on fire code work, including sprinklers inside the building and in a carport alongside it.
The Rock County lawsuit argues that as fire marshal, it’s not in North’s authority to be the final word on city property zoning or occupancy decisions. The suit asks for the court to block the city “from further interference” in the owners’ use of the property and in their agreements with Dungarvin and seeks that the city repay the developer and the unnamed tenant for financial damages.
The suit also alleges “trespassing” by North on Nov. 8 and Nov. 30, 2021, when the developers said she demanded crews stop work. On one of the occasions, the suit claims, North later acknowledged one of the work stoppages she demanded for lack of proper protective fencing around the job site normally would be handled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, not a fire marshal.
North told The Gazette on Thursday that she can’t comment on the lawsuit or the occupancy situation.