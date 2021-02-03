TOWN OF DARIEN
A developer is seeking approval to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread over thousands of acres across parts of Rock and Walworth counties, according to a public notice.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulatory agency, wrote in a notice released this week that Chicago-based Invenergy has filed an application to build a solar electric generation facility that would span parts of 7,700 acres in the towns of Bradford and Darien.
The PSC has not formally approved the project, but in a public notice, it said it has given a “preliminary” environmental OK to it.
The commission is allowing public input through Feb. 19 on an environmental assessment for the project the commission conducted last fall.
Invenergy has been eyeing thousands of acres of corn and soybean farmland in the two towns since 2019 when the company first announced it intended to build an expansive, interconnected set of solar arrays there.
The project now is being called the Darien Solar Energy Center.
The PSC in its notice wrote that Invenergy now has “4,200 acres under contract” within a larger, 7,700-acre “project area” in the towns of Bradford and Darien. The company is proposing 17 solar arrays that would spread panels across the swath of land and link them using 20 miles of underground connections, according to the notice.
On Wednesday, Dan Litchfield, a project manager for Invenergy, wrote in an email to The Gazette that the solar project’s envisioned capacity—250 megawatts—has not changed since the proposal was unveiled.
Litchfield wrote the final project is expected to cover “a little less than 2,000 acres” and that the proposed boundaries encompass 7,700 acres to “enable flexibility and a responsible, cautious approach to the development.”
Litchfield wrote that Invenergy expects the PSC to make its decision on the project sometime this summer. He said construction could start this fall pending state approval.
According to the notice, the PSC determined last fall that because the project is a solar energy proposal, state law does not require an environmental impact report.
Despite that, the agency did order an environmental assessment for the project, giving affected landowners and local governments a chance to submit public comment.
The PSC's review determined that the proposed solar project would likely create “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment,” although areas where solar arrays would be developed would be removed from crop production during the estimated 35- to 50-year lifespan of the installation, according to the notice.
The project would require topsoil erosion and runoff control measures and repair to any field tiles disturbed during construction.
The review indicated that construction of the project would bring temporary noise, dust, ground vibration and increased traffic.
The review determined the solar arrays and related infrastructure would result in a “visual change” from open agricultural fields to a “more industrial landscape.”
“Some landowners that do not receive direct benefits from the project may react more negatively to the proposed project,” the PSC wrote.