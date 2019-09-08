JANESVILLE

A Janesville developer has a plan to bring more apartments to the city's south side, although it comes more than a year after the city gave him the OK for construction.

Mark Robinson of Cajun Properties was granted permission in 2018 to build two eight-unit apartments at 2338 Center Ave.

Robinson now plans to build five four-unit buildings on the same parcel. The Janesville Plan Commission last week chose to extend a public hearing on the project to Oct. 7 to allow Robinson and city officials to further discuss site details.

The developer needs a conditional-use permit amendment before the revised project can move forward because its scope has changed, according to a city memo.

Outbuildings on the property will be removed before construction begins. The five buildings will share a private access drive from Center Avenue, according to the memo.

The city received no comments or concerns about the project when the plan commission approved the first round of plans in 2018.

Robinson in 2018 told the commission the apartments would have a townhouse look. Half of the units in each building would have two bedrooms and one bathroom, and the remaining units would have three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Each would have an attached one-car garage.

Rents would range from $800 to $900 for the two-bedroom apartments and about $1,100 for the three-bedroom units, Robinson said at the time.