JANESVILLE

Despite snowy and freezing weather, the city leaf pickup will go on as scheduled starting Monday, Nov. 11.

Cullen Slapak, parks director, said some leaves already swept from yards to curbside are now frozen and stuck to the ground because of freezing weather and a rain and snow mix that's come the last several days.

And throughout the city, a fair number of trees haven't yet begun to drop leaves.

Slapak said despite a later than normal leaf drop for some trees and despite recent cold and snowy weather and an extended forecast that shows continued freezing, the city's schedule for leaf pickup won't be affected.

This isn't the first year snow or freezing weather could hamper fall leaf pickup.

People should continue to rake leaves along the curb for pickup, Slapak said. If the city can't remove all leaves or if some leaves remain frozen to the ground during scheduled pickup, city street sweeper crews will clean remaining leaves from curbside in the coming spring.

Slapak said anyone unable to rake leaves to the curb in time for street pickup can bag leaves and place them out for pickup the first week of December.

He said that the city's compost landfill off Blackbridge Road will likely also be open and accepting loads of residents' leaves until early December.

The city's leaf pickup begins Monday, Nov. 11, but residents might see leaf vacuum trucks out and about sooner.

The city added a second leaf vacuum truck to its leaf-sucking arsenal this year, Slapak said.

Vacuum trucks supplement the city's traditional trash trucks with leaf pusher trucks following behind, Slapak said.

The city could add two more leaf vacuum trucks next year. Salapak said it's not yet been determined whether the city will eventually switch to all vacuum trucks for leaf pickup or continue to use them as a supplement.

Loose leaf pickup will go on from Nov. 11 to 22. Bagged yard waste pickup will be held Dec. 2 to 6.

Leaf pickup days are decided based on when leaves historically have fallen, Slapak said.

Things to remember during leaf pickup season: