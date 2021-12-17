After 40 years of service in Rock County, Bill Ruchti recently decided to hang up his firefighter boots and fire helmet.
On Dec. 10, Ruchti retired as Janesville deputy fire chief after 30 years with the department. That stint was preceded by more than a decade at the Brodhead Fire District.
He started his career in Brodhead as a volunteer firefighter in 1981, at the age of 18. Ruchti—whose father also fought fires as a volunteer in Brodhead—served in many roles there, including 12 years as fire chief.
After joined the Janesville Fire Department in 1991, the Brodhead native continued to volunteer in his hometown. He climbed the ladder, working as a paramedic driver, and transitioning captain shift commander before eventually ascending to the role of deputy fire chief.
Ruchti said he encountered a multitude of changes to the profession, especially once he came to Janesville. From enhancements in fire engines to advancement in CPR technology, Ruchti saw the work become more efficient, resulting in safer communities.
Ruchti was also a member of newly created hazmat, dive and technical rescue teams, over the time he spent serving in Janesville.
“I’m proud of how the department continues to evolve and meet the needs of the community with what resources we’re given,” he said.
Ruchti said he decided to retire because he felt his career had run its course. Prior to retiring, at age 59, he was the oldest firefighter at the Janesville Fire Department. He said he considers himself fortunate to have served for so long in a job he loves.
He said he leaves behind a staff of dedicated and caring professionals; a group he considers his second family.
Ruchti said he is looking forward to traveling and attending to projects he put off over the years. In the near future, he said he looks forward to spending time with his family, including his recently retired wife, and a new grandson due at the end of the month.
“If I really get bored, there’s all kinds of opportunities out there. But for now we’ll take it easy for a little while,” Ruchti said.
This story was corrected to note Ruchti's first year as a firefighter, as well as clarifying the time he spent at the Janesville Fire Department.
