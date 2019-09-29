TOWN OF ALBION

Dane County sheriff's deputies on Sunday listed speed and alcohol as "contributing factors" in an Edgerton man's fatal car crash early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Deputies and other first responders went to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just north of Jacobus Road in the town of Albion at about 12:26 a.m. Saturday, the release states.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release Saturday that Cody S. Rivera, 22, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he died.

Authorities believe Rivera was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado south on Edgerton Road, the release states. Rivera then failed to negotiate a curve and struck several trees east of the roadway.

Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, the release states.

The medical examiner's office on Saturday said additional testing was underway.