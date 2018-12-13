HANOVER
Multiple area fire departments were fighting an apparent residential fire reported in Hanover late Thursday, officials said.
According to the Rock County Communications Center, fire crews were being called to a fire at a house a 8418 W. Front St. on the north side of Hanover, an unincorporated burg west of Janesville. Fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
A supervisor at the Communications Center wasn’t immediately able to give further details about the apparent fire, including how many departments were handling the fire.
The supervisor said the lead agency handling the fire is the Orfordville Fire Department.
Orfordville firefighter Jerry Knudson, who was manning the Orfordville fire station late Thursday, said “numerous departments” from around Rock County had been called to a box alarm to handle the apparent fire. Knudson said he couldn’t immediately give further details.
As of about 9 p.m., Knudson said fire crews were expected to remain on scene for “quite a while.”
In a Facebook post at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, the Brodhead Fire Department said it was assisting Orfordville firefighters with a "structure fire."
The post included information from a local public safety scanner Facebook page that described a house on Front Street in Hanover with one side "fully engulfed in flames."
It's not clear if any residents were home at the time of the fire.
Emergency radio dispatches at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday indicated a Footville ambulance was preparing to transport a person to a Madison hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if that call was related to the fire in Hanover.
The Gazette will update this story.
