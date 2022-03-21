JANESVILLE
Common contaminants in drinking water can include PFAS, nitrates, lead and radium.
PFAS in particular have been in the news lately because of their harmful health effects and widespread contamination of drinking water sources across the country. These substances appear in everyday items such as waterproof jackets and nonstick pans.
The American Association of University Women is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to answer questions about these contaminants in “How Safe is Rock County’s Drinking Water?”
The presentation will be a Zoom meeting open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The link to the Zoom meeting is tinyurl.com/yckw4k2m.
The AAUW Janesville branch chose this environmental topic because it is consistent with the group’s values to promote the economic status and social well-being of women.
“There’s a lot of people that have questions if our water is safe,” said Nancy Moskal, a program committee member of AAUW Janesville.
The program will feature Amy Kubly and Eileen Pierce of the DNR, who will discuss topics related to the quality and safety of the county’s drinking water. Pierce is a drinking water and groundwater field supervisor and Kubly is a water supply engineer.
Pierce said she and Kubly will go over how to find information on water quality from municipal and private sources and some of the common drinking water contaminants that residents might be concerned about, including PFAS.
“They’re found in Wisconsin near wastewater treatment plants and airports,'' Pierce said. “Recently, Beloit released their voluntary PFAS-level testing and they came up with no detest (negative).”
Wisconsin has high-quality drinking water statewide, Pierce said, adding that the DNR has monitoring requirements and barriers in place to ensure safe drinking water.
Wisconsin has 11,451 regulated public water systems, the most in the country. A 2020 annual drinking water report showed that more than 98% of public water systems in the state provided water that met all of the DNR’s health-based standards.
The majority of problems with drinking water in the county come from its roughly 1,500 private wells, said Rick Wietersen, environmental health director of the Rock County Public Health Department.
“About one in four wells come back high in nitrates,” Wietersen said. “We recommend that wells are tested on an annual basis.”
The health department has a lab to test for nitrates and bacteria. It can provide test kits and instruction manuals for collecting water samples. These samples can be brought back to their lab for results.
Janesville resident Jenny Schroeder appreciates the efforts of the DNR and health department to keep the drinking water safe.
“I am satisfied with the quality of the drinking water,” said Schroeder. “I do have a reverse osmosis filtration system in my home as an additional layer but have not had any issues or concerns with the overall quality of the water.”
To learn more about the quality of Rock County’s drinking water, attend Tuesday’s Zoom meeting or visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website.