My 15-year-old daughter had an orthodontics appointment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. With the safer-at-home order in place, I figured it was canceled. Then I received an email saying the appointment would be virtual.
Not knowing what that meant, I told Sydney, “I’m going to have to tighten your braces.” She looked horrified until I told her I was joking.
I read an email from Smile Doctors Braces by Pelsue Orthodontics in Janesville to learn what it really meant. I downloaded the Dental Monitoring app to my phone, watched a video about how to take photos using the app and told my patient to get ready.
“Are your teeth and hands clean?” I asked.
“Yes, I just washed my hands,” she said.
Where should we take the photo, I wondered, as if somehow that would matter for a close-up photo of teeth.
Sydney sat on her bed and with her hands pulled back her cheeks.
As I was taking photos, I provided my own assessment: “I think you’ll probably end up wearing braces another two months beyond what we originally had thought.”
I also had thought that everyone could probably brush their teeth more, but really I had no idea what the Smile Doctors team might say.
A green line that appeared on my phone screen helped guide me as I took photos. After each photo, I hit send. After I had done that six times, I realized, even with little images one at a time showing me what I should be photographing, I somehow had only successfully taken four angles: front, right side, top teeth (mouth open), bottom teeth (mouth open). The app asked me to do some retakes.
“Let me see,” Sydney said, asking to see the photos.
“Mom’s taking photos of my nose hairs,” she yelled.
She wasn’t wrong. I tried to focus on only the mouth.
With a notification that our retakes were accepted, we were ready for our phone call the next day.
During the phone call, we learned Sydney needs to keep wearing rubber bands full-time for eight weeks, After that, only at night. Next appointment is July 9.
Checking in on checkups
Fascinated by the experience, I wondered how Dr. Brian Pelsue and other patients were doing.
Smile Doctors Braces (Braces by Pelsue Orthodontics) announced on Facebook on March 31 that it would be closed for non-emergency visits.
Smile Doctors, the largest U.S.-based orthodontic dental support organization with more than 220 locations in 17 states, on March 20 announced it had signed a deal with Dental Monitoring to use its suite of artificial intelligence-powered remote monitoring solutions to provide patient access and convenience. The original partnership followed several months of pilots and testing and was expanded and accelerated to include all patients eligible with immediate effect this week due to the coronavirus.
Commenting on the app, Pelsue said, “It’s been super helpful just to be able to keep in touch with people.”
He is able to look at the images for progress and for problems.
“If there’s something wrong (like a wire’s broken or a tooth isn’t tied in correctly), we can address it and see that person on an emergency basis,” he said.
Each day, he said the Janesville Smile Doctors team makes 40 to 60 calls to patients.
Some patients, instead of using their fingers to draw back their cheeks, are using the retractors that come with games such as Speak Out or Watch Ya Mouth.
If patients are wearing rubber bands, and he said almost all of them are, the images help show if the position of the rubber bands needs to be changed.
Pelsue can draw on images that have been submitted to show patients where the rubber bands should go.
“It allows us to in some cases progress with their treatment (even) though we’re not seeing them in the office,” he said.
Though Pelsue doesn’t ask parents to tighten braces or put in new wires, he has instructed them on how to use a tweezers to lift a chain out of the way or how to use a fingernail clippers to remove a chain.
For patients with Invisalign, a clear aligner, the app is especially helpful.
“We can evaluate how the trays are fitting (and) then patients pick up more trays to advance their treatment,” Pelsue said.
Even new or potential patients can receive consultations using the Dental Monitoring app.
“If people are really anxious to get going,” Pelsue added, “we have at-home impression kits.”
With Invisalign, he can begin limited treatment until comprehensive treatment can be done.
If you think an orthodontist appointment might be canceled or you think you can’t work on your smile during the governor’s extended safer- at-home order, think again. Today’s apps are mouth-opening.