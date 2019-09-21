190921_STRIKE01
Brittany Keyes, a Beloit doctor who challenged state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, for Loudenbeck’s Assembly seat last fall, spoke during Friday’s Rock County climate strike. Keyes said she was inspired by the young people who organized the event.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Joining hundreds of thousands of demonstrators around the globe, Janesville and Rock County residents worried about global climate change gathered outside the Rock County Courthouse for their own climate strike.

Students and other activists gave speeches at the strike, which were followed by a march in downtown Janesville.

Many of the global demonstrations were organized by high school and college students who want political leaders to take action to address climate change, and the Rock County gathering was no different.

Kenneth Forbeck, a senior at Craig High in Janesville, organized and spoke at the local strike. Several dozens of people turned up to the Janesville event; in Madison, authorities estimated that 3,000 people gathered for a climate strike around the state Capitol.

Dozens gather in Upper Courthouse Park in Janesville on Friday for the Rock County climate strike. The rally was one of many around the world demanding action on climate change.

In his speech, Forbeck said he should have spent his Friday night playing with the school pep band or hanging out with friends. Instead, he led the protest because he is scared for his future.

The government and society has let down Forbeck’s generation by not acting sooner to prevent climate change, he said.

Brittany Keyes, a Beloit doctor who ran against state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, for Loudenbeck’s Assembly seat last fall, said she was inspired by the young organizers.

But she also expressed her anger over her children growing up in a world where temperatures and carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, Keyes said.

Protestors hold signs as speakers call on elected officials to adopt policies addressing climate change during Friday’s Rock County climate strike.

Global leaders are scheduled to meet Monday in New York for a United Nations climate summit. The U.N. wants the world’s carbon pollution to be cut by 45% in the next 10 years, The Associated Press reported.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, AP also reported the world has warmed nearly a degree and that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased 15% since global leaders first met in 1992 to discuss climate change.

A protestor holds a sign during Friday’s Rock County climate strike in downtown Janesville.

Keyes urged people to reach out to their elected officials, vote in every election and be the change they want to see. Her call to action echoed other speakers.

Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson also spoke and praised the activists.

Others encouraged attendees to contact Gov. Tony Evers’ office and demand he declare a climate emergency for the state.

“I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic,” Forbeck said. “Act like your house in on fire, because it is.”

People of all ages turned out to protest during Rock County’s climate strike on Friday. The event was organized by Craig High School students.
