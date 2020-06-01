JANESVILLE
A “peaceful demonstration” to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis is planned for noon today, Monday, in Janesville.
Organizer Nathan Moon asked that people meet at the Town Square in downtown Janesville before marching to nearby Lower Courthouse Park.
Demonstrators will be asked to lie on the grass at the park and chant, “Please, I can’t breathe,” according to instructions posted on a Facebook page titled “Peaceful Demonstration.”
Fourteen people had responded to the page as of 10 a.m. Moon said he organized the demonstration on the spur of the moment and did not know how many would show up.
Moon's Facebook page instructions include this statement, quoted here in part: “We're praying the situation remains peaceful. Let's rise above the hate and show Wisconsin and the world that peaceful protests can happen. …
“If you're here to protest peacefully, you need to seriously consider the implications of peace. It requires you ‘resist not evil,’ as Jesus said.
"Under no circumstances do I, the organizer of this peaceful event, condone violence or retaliation of any kind. We are either united in our efforts to establish peace, or we're divided in our defeat.”
A peaceful demonstration organized by a different group was held in Janesville on Sunday.
This story may be updated.