EDGERTON

After sitting empty for the last decade, the former Nunn-Bush shoe factory started to crumble this week.

Monday marked the first day of demolition at the site, which was last inhabited by landscaping company Green-Tek in 2009. The 55,000-square-foot factory building at 407 N. Main St. was constructed in the early 1930s.

Wis-Tek, the parent company of Green-Tek, currently owns the property. If the city chooses, it could buy the site for $250,000 when demolition is complete.

City Administrator Ramona Flanigan said the city hopes to redevelop the property, but no decision has been made on what should replace the old shoe factory.

The city has been working with developers for “a while,” and officials hope to have an agreement before 2020, Flanigan said.

The site was mapped as a wetland in 2015. The designation sealed the old factory’s fate because it became harder to bring the building into compliance, she said.

“It was a tough decision (to raze) for sure, but having a building falling down and looking the way it did also is a difficult thing for people to watch,” Flanigan said.

Demolition and contamination testing are estimated at $225,000. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave the city a $150,000 grant to clean up internal hazards and help with demolition costs.

The city and TIF district will cover the remaining costs.

City officials have checked the building for contaminants such as asbestos and lead. After demolition is finished, the city will test the soil underneath the building. The last soil study at the site was 30 years ago, Flanigan said.

One of the building’s rooms contains a fuel tank, and the only access to the room is through a hatch. Flanigan said a leak in the tank could pose an environmental issue.

“We’re very hopeful that there won’t be a bunch of soil contamination if there were a leak in this tank, but obviously we can’t know that until the building is gone because it’s inside of a room that doesn’t have a door or a window,” she said.

City officials still have a few decisions to make on the developer and property purchase, but Flanigan sees better days ahead for the former Nunn-Bush property.

“I think once the council found that there really wasn’t a use for the building anymore, and when the owner decided there wasn’t really a use for it anymore, I think the council took the difficult step and now is optimistic that there will be a tax base and good use that will be beneficial to the community,” she said.

Bricks from the building eventually will be available for the public to buy, Flanigan said.