Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District and state treasurer plan stops in Beloit, Janesville and Whitewater today, Monday.
Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Mark Pocan and state treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski planned these stops:
- 10:45 a.m. Moore Lounge, second floor, Pearson Hall, 635 College St., Beloit.
- Noon, Janesville Coordinated Campaign Office, 50 S. Main St., Janesville.
- 1:30 p.m. Room 69, UW-Whitewater’s University Center, 228 Wyman Mall, Whitewater.
The group plans to be at the Majestic Theater in Madison later in the day.
Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Ryan along with Gov. Scott Walker and other Republican candidates planned a rally in Waukesha on Monday night.
