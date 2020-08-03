Candidate biographies

Josh Pade

Age: 40.

Home: Bristol.

Job: Business resiliency consultant, 2018 to present. Former senior analyst of business continuity at J.Crew, legislative and communications intern in Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office, 2011; investigator at the American Red Cross during Hurricane Katrina, 2005; legislative intern in Sen. Russ Feingold’s office, 2004.

Education: Home schooled; bachelor's degree in political science and economics from UW-Eau Claire; law degree from Suffolk University Law School.

Community service: Organized drives for the school-support group DonorsChoose; volunteered with The Edible Schoolyard Project to bring nutritious meals to under-served children; volunteered with Forward Kenosha to help people at risk of losing health care; volunteered with Black Leaders Organizing in their Community; participated in drives for Salvation Army and Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network in Kenosha; volunteered with legal services to help people navigate bureaucracies to keep their homes; volunteered to help returning Iraq/Afghanistan veterans get benefits; helped raise money for Rags of Honor, a screen-printing organization providing employment to homeless veterans.

Elected posts: None. Ran for governor in 2018.

Roger Polack

Age: 37.

Home: Caledonia.

Job: Full-time candidate for Congress since January. Attorney at Covington & Burling, 2017-19, including member of team that sued Russia for human rights abuses after its invasion of Ukraine and pro bono work related to crimes against humanity and genocide in Myanmar; U.S. Treasury Department, 2007-17, including work as a civilian intelligence officer in Afghanistan, writing Presidential Daily Briefs and other intelligence products for President Barack Obama and the National Security Council, negotiating with Chinese officials on Chinese laws that hampered U.S. businesses and negotiating with Iranian officials to finalize details of the Iran Nuclear Agreement. Other duties included drafting federal regulations and rewriting bills from members of Congress; worked for Concepts & Strategies, a contractor for U.S. Strategic Command, 2006-07, writing news analyses for the U.S. military’s combatant commands; health care contractor February-December 2005, developing a manual outlining culturally sensitive treatments for Hmong refugees with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Education: Racine Horlick High School graduate; bachelor’s degree in political science, international studies and Asian studies at UW-Madison; law degree at Georgetown University Law School, magna cum laude.

Community service: None submitted.

Elected posts: None.