A Biden for President campaign bus tour is scheduled to stop in Beloit and Janesville on Thursday, according to a news release.
The “Soul of the Nation” tour will begin in Madison on Thursday, with stops in Milwaukee and Brookfield as well as Beloit and Janesville, according to the release.
Details will be announced later, according to the release.
Prominent Wisconsin Democrats on the bus will include U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, according to the release.
Plans are for the tour to continue in other parts of the state on Friday and Saturday.