The current flare-up in coronavirus cases in Rock County and elsewhere is largely due to the prevalence of the virus’s delta variant. According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, delta cases in the state on Aug. 3 reached 373, which amounted to an increase of 150% over the previous week.
One of the reasons for the spike in overall COVID-19 numbers is the low rate at which people are getting vaccinated. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that from Jan. 1 to July 22, 98% of COVID-19 cases were among those who were unvaccinated.
While the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing someone from contracting the virus, so-called breakthrough cases are extremely rare. Nick Zupan, epidemiologist for the Rock County Health Department, said only 100 vaccinated local residents contracted COVID-19 since the vaccine was rolled out.
Furthermore, vaccinated people are less likely to suffer serious illness or be hospitalized if they do become infected.
“The vaccine is preventing severe illness in the community,” Zupan said. “With the delta variant circulating and being much more contagious and easily spreading in the community, we want to make sure people are protected.”
Currently, there are five recorded cases of the delta variant in Rock County, but the actual numbers are likely to be higher because the county doesn’t get genetic sequencing in every positive test. The sequencing process, conducted by the state’s laboratory of hygiene, involves a specimen from a patient who tests positive. Zupan said this can take up to a few weeks to produce definitive results.
Zupan stresses that the most effective ways to curb the spread of the delta variant is continuing to wear masks in public and getting vaccinated. Although people previously infected have built up antibodies to protect them, he said there isn’t much natural immunity to the new strain.
“Even (if) you’ve had COVID you can get the delta variant,” he said.
In Rock County, 59% of eligible residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 57.9% are fully vaccinated. The county falls short of the 70% mark some experts believe provides herd immunity.
Neighboring counties in southern Wisconsin also report low vaccination rates.
In Green County, 53.9% of eligible residents having received one shot and 51.9% fully vaccinated. Walworth County lags behind both with 43.9% of its eligible residents having one shot and 41.4% fully vaccinated.
Since Rock County’s vaccination rates are still relatively low, the health department is employing a multipronged approach to get more people to get shots. Some of the bigger barriers residents face is a lack of access to vaccination sites and access to reliable information.
In addition to working with local schools and other partners to host vaccination clinics, the county health department set up a vaccination site at the recent Rock County 4-H Fair.
To combat the abundance of misinformation and allay reservations, the department is also working on informing the public of the efficacy and benefits of vaccines. They are also referring people to rockcountyshot.com, which allows users to find resources and locate vaccination sites.
Ultimately, Zupan said vaccine-hesitant people ought to have conversations with their health care providers.
“I think people’s doctors are going to be the best source of information in terms of addressing people’s fears and concerns about the vaccine,” he said.