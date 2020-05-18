BELOIT
Police believe a Delavan woman who died after in a traffic crash in the city of Beloit on Friday was the victim of an intoxicated driver.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the woman’s identity on Monday: Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19.
The two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keeler and Wisconsin avenues at about 11:57 p.m., according to a news release.
Bradley-Carroll was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash, according to the release.
Beloit police reported arresting the driver of one of the vehicles, Jose L. Zuniga, 24, of Beloit, on a charge of homicide by intoxicated driving.
Five people were in Zuniga’s vehicle, three of whom were arrested on underage drinking charges, police said.
The second vehicle carried three people, all of whom were transported to hospitals, with one of them declared dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital, police said.
The death remains under investigation by Beloit police and the medical examiner’s department.