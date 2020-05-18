01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

BELOIT

Police believe a Delavan woman who died after in  a traffic crash in the city of Beloit on Friday was the victim of an intoxicated driver.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the woman’s identity on Monday: Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19.

The two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keeler and Wisconsin avenues at about 11:57 p.m., according to a news release.

Bradley-Carroll was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash, according to the release.

Beloit police reported arresting the driver of one of the vehicles, Jose L. Zuniga, 24, of Beloit, on a charge of homicide by intoxicated driving.

Five people were in Zuniga’s vehicle, three of whom were arrested on underage drinking charges, police said.

The second vehicle carried three people, all of whom were transported to hospitals, with one of them declared dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital, police said.

South Beloit police had tried to stop a vehicle in Illinois before the crash, and the vehicle fled across the state line into Beloit, police said.
 
Beloit officers saw the vehicle from a distance, traveling at high speed, just before the crash, police said, and they saw the vehicle turn from Park Avenue onto Keeler Avenue and heard the crash.
Beloit police were not chasing the vehicle, and officers didn't see any vehicle behind it, police said. 

The death remains under investigation by Beloit police and the medical examiner’s department.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags