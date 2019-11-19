DELAVAN

Delavan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10173 will mark its 50th anniversary Dec. 15.

The post will be given the Golden Anniversary Award Citation in recognition of 50 years of service to the community and local veterans, according to a news release.

“I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of the VFW Post 10173 for their outstanding record of service,” William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the VFW, said in the release.

The VFW is the oldest major war veterans organization of veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces.