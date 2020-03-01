DELAVAN
Anton “Tony” Grzetic has witnessed plenty of crashes and close calls for other drivers on Wisconsin roads since he began driving for UPS more than 30 years ago.
The ability of the semitrailer truck driver from Delavan to keep himself and his cargo safe and out of crashes earned Grzetic an induction into the UPS Circle of Honor.
UPS drivers are inducted into the Circle of Honor only if they drive 25 years straight without a crash. Grzetic is one of 45 drivers from Wisconsin and 1,316 UPS drivers worldwide inducted into the Circle of Honor this year.
“It’s quite the achievement,” Grzetic said. “For me, it’s quite the accomplishment."
"I don't know what the next big one is, maybe retirement,” he joked.
Grzetic started with UPS in 1986 as a part-time night driver. He moved to full-time parcel/package delivery in 1991 and then started driving semitrailer trucks in 1998.
He said the secret to safe driving is always being alert.
“You really have to focus on what’s going on around you. ... You definitely have to know what’s going on around you, in front of you, everything, because you never know where your next hazard is going to come from,” Grzetic said. “Paying attention is a good thing to do out there.”
Grzetic’s supervisor, Kellie Bennett, said Grzetic always uses safe driving methods, so she wasn’t surprised to see him make it to 25 years without a crash.
“It is a very special milestone to achieve. … For Tony to achieve that mark it’s very special, and it says a lot about his ability to drive and that he is a safe driver,” Bennett said. “It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that, and I’m very proud of him for achieving that.”
Grzetic said driving has changed quite a bit from when he first started driving semitrailer trucks because now a lot of drivers use technology, and cellphones can create a large distraction. There’s more traffic at night compared to when he first started driving, too.
“The way we do it (stay safe) is we try to read traffic. We see cars go by and see what people are doing in their cars, and that will raise your awareness to pay attention to a car. … If you can read traffic well it’s going to keep you safe out there,” he said.
Though there might be more possible distractions and nighttime traffic is more prevalent today, Grzetic hopes all drivers will be patient behind the wheel.
“As long as you can control that space in front of you, with a little patience you’re going to get where you're going without having to meet anyone out there. Usually the biggest thing is patience,” he said.
Both Bennett and Dan McMackin, public relations manager for UPS, said the award is about more than just driving in straight lines. They said it’s about saving lives.
“Reaching the milestone of 25 years, all drivers strive for that milestone because it is such an accomplishment. It is a golden thing that all drivers strive to do. UPS drivers are the safest drivers on the road when it comes to tractor trailer drivers,” Bennett said.
“We strive to be the safest and Tony proves that by going 25 years with no accidents and is one of the safest drivers out there.”
McMackin agreed.
”It’s the penultimate achievement at UPS. … Once they get to maybe 15 years of safe driving, that’s (the award) one of the only things they think about. … That award signifies professionalism. They are professionals in what they do and what they do for UPS but also what they do for the U.S. economy and global economy,” he said.