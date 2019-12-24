DELAVAN

A Delavan dog found a new friend on Christmas Eve.

At 11:44 a.m., a caller to Delavan police reported a dog had fallen through the ice on Lake Comas near the 400 block of Arbor Ridge, Delavan, according to a news release from the Delavan Police Department.

Town of Delavan Police officer Scott Runge also heard the call and offered to help. Runge had a water rescue suit that keeps the water out and has insulation to keep the wearer warm.

Once on the scene, police spotted the dog stranded about 40 yards off shore. Lake Comss is 6 feet deep at its deepest, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The dog was shivering and whimpering and could not pull itself out of the water and onto the ice.

In a video of the incident posted on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/delavanpolicedepartment, the dog appears to be sitting on the bottom of the lake.

A man was already trying to get out to the dog, but was ordered off the ice, according to a news release.

Runge made his way out to the dog holding a sled and a rope tethered to the shore. As Runge lifted the dog out of the water, the ice beneath him gave way. City of Delavan officers then pulled both the dog and Runge to shore.

Both the dog and the officer are reported in good condition.