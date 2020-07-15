DELAVAN
Aram Public Library has received a $2,000 grant to participate in the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills initiative.
Created by the American Library Association and Public Library Association, the initiative offers community workshops and activities to help small businesses grow online and assist job seekers as they look for employment.
The library will use the money to buy laptops and offer job skills workshops, which will teach participants how to complete online job applications and develop resumes.
Workshops will be offered the week of July 20 and again in August. Virtual and in-person classes will be available in English and Spanish.
For more information about the program, call library Director Michelle Carter at 262-728-3111.