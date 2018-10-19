DELAVAN
Fleet Farm will hold a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at its new location at 1516 Geneva St.
A flag raising and ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 6:45 a.m., and the first 500 customers Saturday and Sunday will receive Fleet Farm hats.
Activities and demonstrations will be available throughout the day, with a cooking demonstration at 11 a.m. by celebrity chef Scott Leysath. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, pizza tasting and gift card giveaway.
For more information, visit the Delavan Fleet Farm Facebook page.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse