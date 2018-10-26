DELAVAN
Luther Memorial Church will hold a listening session at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at 910 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Delavan-Darien School Superintendent Dr. Jill Sorbie will discuss the school referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. Sorbie will provide information and answer questions regarding the referendum.
The event is open to the public. Call 262-728-6482 for more information.
