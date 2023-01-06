BELOIT—DEFY Domestic Abuse joined with other local Beloit organizations to provide hundreds of families and individuals with gifts and supplies during the holiday season.

DEFY asked families and individuals they had served during the past year to list things they would like for the holidays. The lists ultimately included things like gas cards, body wash, clothes, toys and other gift cards. DEFY then reached out to area organizations including for-profit businesses, other non-profits, churches and clubs, to help fulfill the lists.

