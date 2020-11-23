For many Wisconsin deer hunters, the gun-deer season is like a holiday—maybe even more so this year.
As of Nov. 16, sales of licenses for the nine-day gun season that kicked off Saturday are up 6%.
“In a normal year, we would expect to see a decline of 1 to 2% in license sales because the baby boomers are aging out of hunting, so the increase in license sales is really a big deal for us,” said Eric Lobner, bureau director of the state Department of Natural Resources' Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Management.
A comparison of deer hunting license sales in 2019 and 2020 shows archery license sales also are up—by 8.3%, he said.
DRN officials can't pinpoint exactly what’s driving the trend, but Lobner said he suspects people are feeling “cooped up” because of the pandemic and want to get out and enjoy nature.
“It could be the physical aspects of feeling pent up, and they want to get out and exercise," he said. "And the other thing that we’re finding is that they are looking for an organic, sustainable meat source, and nothing is more organic than harvesting from a meat source that is locally born."
The agency hasn't made a lot of changes to hunting regulations this year, Lobner said.
He highlighted a DNR service in which hunters can register their deer electronically and receive a confirmation through email.
That process also helps with sampling for chronic wasting disease. Hunters still need to go to a kiosk or CWD sample station to drop off their deer heads. Samples for CWD are typically collected from the deer’s lymph nodes, he said.
The DNR also has developed guidelines for hunters to help them protect themselves from COVID-19.
Recommendations include a request that hunters wear masks while hunting on public property, Lobner said.
“They don’t need to wear one when they are alone in a tree stand," he said, "but when they are on public land, they may come in contact with other members of the public, so we are asking that they put a mask in their pocket."
They also should stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
“So maybe step off to the side of the trail when passing others,” Lobner said.
He also suggested hunters keep hand sanitizer in their pockets in case they touch gates or other structures while tracking deer.
“We can’t let our guard down. We suggest people think twice about going great distances to go hunting and don’t stay in a cabin with people who are not members of your household,” Lobner said.
Likewise, hunters should think twice before riding in vehicles with people who are not members of their households.
“Think about finding a local spot for hunting and start a new tradition,” he said.