JANESVILLE

Deer carcass disposal is available from September through January at the city of Janesville's sanitary landfill, 525 Black Bridge Road.

Carcass disposal is only available to Rock County residents. Carcasses must be disposed of separately from regular waste and will not be accepted if mixed with other waste, according to a city news release.

Processed deer carcasses left on the curb near trash will not be collected by city crews, according to the release.

The landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekends.

For further questions or information on processors, taxidermists and commercial waste haulers, call the solid waste manager at 608-755-3110.