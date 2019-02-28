JANESVILLE

The Rock County Deer Advisory Council will hold a March meeting to review last year's hunting results and develop long-term recommendations.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Department of Natural Resources' Janesville Service Center, 2514 Morse St. It will discuss long-term harvest trends and develop a preliminary antlerless quota for 2019, according to a news release.

The council is part of an effort to gather more public input on deer management issues.

The council will offer an online public comment period from April 1-10, with a final meeting April 16 to finalize season recommendations. The recommendations will need approval from the state Natural Resources Board, according to the release.