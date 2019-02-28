JANESVILLE
The Rock County Deer Advisory Council will hold a March meeting to review last year's hunting results and develop long-term recommendations.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Department of Natural Resources' Janesville Service Center, 2514 Morse St. It will discuss long-term harvest trends and develop a preliminary antlerless quota for 2019, according to a news release.
The council is part of an effort to gather more public input on deer management issues.
The council will offer an online public comment period from April 1-10, with a final meeting April 16 to finalize season recommendations. The recommendations will need approval from the state Natural Resources Board, according to the release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse