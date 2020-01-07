JANESVILLE

Nine of the 29 Rock County Board incumbents will face competition in the April election.

But the deadline for filing nomination papers for two seats has been extended, according to a news release from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

Supervisors Terry Fell and Betty Jo Bussie did not file complete candidate paperwork or notices of noncandidacy. That means the deadline for filing paperwork is extended 72 hours—until 5 p.m. Friday—so others have a chance to file. Incumbents are not allowed to file after the deadline, according to the release.

Fell represents District 14, which includes city of Beloit wards 19-22 and town of Turtle Ward 4. Bussie represents District 17, which covers city of Beloit wards 2-4.

Incumbents facing challengers include: