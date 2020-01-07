JANESVILLE
Nine of the 29 Rock County Board incumbents will face competition in the April election.
But the deadline for filing nomination papers for two seats has been extended, according to a news release from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Supervisors Terry Fell and Betty Jo Bussie did not file complete candidate paperwork or notices of noncandidacy. That means the deadline for filing paperwork is extended 72 hours—until 5 p.m. Friday—so others have a chance to file. Incumbents are not allowed to file after the deadline, according to the release.
Fell represents District 14, which includes city of Beloit wards 19-22 and town of Turtle Ward 4. Bussie represents District 17, which covers city of Beloit wards 2-4.
Incumbents facing challengers include:
- District 3 Supervisor Danette Rynes, of 620 N. Main St., Edgerton, faces Matt McIntyre, of 3 Mechanic St., Edgerton.
- District 4 Supervisor Mary Mawhinney, of 17 S. Scharine Road, Avalon, faces Tracy Thompson, of 8349 E. Six Corners Road, Milton.
- District 6 Supervisor Robert Potter, of 2518 Hawthorne Drive, Beloit, faces Brenton Driscoll, of 2740 Fawn Court, Beloit.
- District 7 Supervisor Hank Brill filed noncandidacy papers. Michael Mulligan, of 1318 S. Jones Road, Janesville, will face Vernus Skattum, of 408 Westview Ave., Clinton, for that seat.
- District 16 Supervisor Phillip Owens, of 726 Hackett St., Beloit, faces Jacob Taylor, of 1330 Forest Ave., Beloit.
- District 20 Supervisor Wes Davis, of 4210 Castlemoor Drive, Janesville, faces John Smecko, of 2926 N. Wright Road, Janesville.
- District 21 Supervisor Terry Thomas, of 1425 Clover Lane, Janesville, faces Pam Bostwick, of 2501 Holiday Drive, Janesville.
- District 23 Supervisor Craig Gramke, of 4220 Ruger Ave., Janesville, faces Doug Wilde, of 3107 Palmer Drive, No. 16, Janesville.
- District 24 Supervisor Rich Bostwick, of 61 Harrison St., Janesville, faces Spencer Zimmerman, of 462 S. Randall Ave., No. 3, Janesville.